The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists showing in the 2020 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) have been announced.

Presented by the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT), the NATSIAA showcasing artists were selected by Larrakia, Wadaman and Karajarri woman Tina Baum, Wadjarri, Nhanda and Nyoongar man Glenn Iseger-Pilkington and MAGNT Curator of Aboriginal Art and Material Culture Luke Scholes.

Choosing between 238 entries, the judges had an immense task at hand.

“Pre-selection was challenging, as we knew it would be, but it was also incredibly reaffirming to see the unique ways people are telling stories, the ways people are reinventing traditional forms and materials and the generosity of our community in sharing the most personal, and often challenging stories, through their diverse practices,” Baum said.

Sixty-seven artists have been announced, with 26 from the Northern Territory, 17 from Western Australia, 16 from South Australia, and 8 hailing from the Eastern states.

“Congratulations to this year’s 67 finalists. It is always a resounding joy to discover and announce Telstra NATSIAA Finalists each year,” said MAGNT Director, Marcus Schutenko.

“We are elated to receive such a diverse range of submissions, especially during this difficult time. We are holding steadfast to the 37-year legacy of these Awards. We continue our commitment to celebrating the rich culture and artistic practice of this year’s Telstra NATSIAA finalists.”

“More than ever, now is an opportunity for us to support and connect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and art centres with audiences around Australia.”

“MAGNT and Telstra are working through the development of an uplifting reimagined awards and exhibition experience in 2020 for our artists and audiences.”

One of the nation’s most prestigious Indigenous arts awards, NATSIAA is supported by Telstra.

“Congratulations to this year’s finalists, once again the calibre of submissions is absolutely superb. Whatever the style, whatever the medium, there is an extraordinary power and beauty in Indigenous art and given the times we are in, it gives us a chance to be inspired and helps us to see the world differently,” said Telstra CEO Andrew Penn.

“Staying connected during this time of self-isolation is so important. There is no better way to do so than through the medium of this incredible art.”

This year, the NATSIAA is set to showcase 11 emerging artists among the finalists.

The partnership between MAGNT and Telstra ensures the celebration and acknowledgement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and their art.