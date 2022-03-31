Labor has promised to expand the teaching of First Nations languages, with an additional 60 language teachers to be hired across Australia should they win office.

The $14 million plan would see 60 primary schools hire a full time First Nations language teacher.

Shadow education minister Tanya Plibersek said the scheme would give thousands more Australians students the opportunity to learn and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander language.

“Sixty extra First Nations language teachers will be hired to teach local languages and better engage students and families in learning,” she said.

“We are lucky to live in a country that is home to the world’s oldest continuous culture, with over 60,000 years of history. But right now, less than one per cent of Australian students are learning a First Nations language at school.”

Ms Plibersek said Indigenous students learning First Nations languages had improved self-esteem and school attendance, and non-Indigenous students gained a deeper understanding of the cultures and histories of Indigenous people.