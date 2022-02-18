The Commonwealth Government has missed the deadline to implement an important international treaty aimed at stopping deaths in custody and looks set to delay it by at least one year.

The deadline for implementing the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture, a treaty that supplements the United Nations Convention Against Torture, was 20 January 2022.

In Senate estimates this week Federal Integrity and International Group deputy secretary Sarah Chidgey revealed Attorney General Michaelia Cash had written to the United Nations in December last year to seek a one-year extension to implement the Treaty.

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe condemned the delay.

“Without independent monitoring of places of detention, more First Nations people will die in custody,” she said.

“Humane treatment in police custody cannot be a game of chance.”

A spokesperson for the Attorney General said the government was committed to implementing OPCAT.

The spokesperson said that the COVID-19 pandemic had made progress difficult.