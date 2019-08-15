Federal funding boost for First Nations visual arts

First Nations art is set to receive a $20.81 million boost from the Morrison Government.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art centres, fairs, service organisations and regional hubs will receive funding to support artists living in remote communities.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher said the funding will play a vital role in enabling professional opportunities for First Nations artists.

“This year the program will see more than 6,000 artists supported in producing some of Australia’s most dynamic visual art, and around 300 Indigenous arts workers employed to assist with the day-to-day running of art centres,” Minister Fletcher said.

As part of the Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support (IVAIS), the funding will support 94 organisations, of which 85 percent are Indigenous owned.

Recipients of the 2019-20 funding include, Tangentyere Arts in the Northern Territory, who will receive $40,000 to develop a wearable textile range that will build on their globally recognised embroidered soft sculptures.

Another Northern Territory organisation, Walkatjara Arts, will receive $35,000 to employ its first part-time Indigenous arts worker who will help run the gallery and studio at the cultural centre at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

Waringarri Arts in Western Australia will also receive $30,765 to expand the studio facilities to include a ceramics kiln and production length tables for textile screen printing.

IVAIS is an annual program which provides funding through an open competitive grants program and targeted funding opportunities.

“In 2017-18, the 6,000 artists supported through the program participated in over 800 exhibitions and events both nationally and internationally. Together, funded organisations contributed around $70 million to the Australian economy,” said Minister Fletcher.

For more information about the IVAIS program and the full list of funding recipients visit: www.arts.gov.au/IVAIS.