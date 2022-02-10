Warning: This story includes reference to people who have died.

The family of Alana Garlett, who died homeless on the streets of Perth in June 2021, is still searching for answers.

Her niece, Danika Garlett, told the National Indigenous Times her family wanted an inquest not only for their loved one, but the many homeless people who have died in Perth in the past two years.

“It gets harder and harder every time we hear about someone because it’s probably someone we know, someone who knew our aunty. It’s a horrible feeling,” she said.

Anecdotal evidence suggests 56 street-present homeless people died in Perth in 2020, 28 per cent of them Indigenous.

“She would always look after the younger ones in town and she was always caring and sharing” – Norma Garlett

In November, the Standing Committee on Estimates and Financial Operations announced a State parliamentary inquiry into homelessness services in Western Australia. The inquiry is expected to begin this month.

“This needs to be taken seriously, like it is in other states,” Ms Garlett said.

“What we want is an inquest so we know what happened to my aunty, so we know what happened to the rest of them as well, because they are dying out quickly.

“Me and my mother, rest in peace, we found out first. It made her sicker than she already was. We had to tell everyone else, it was hard, bringing a sense of dread. We thought ‘the family is never going to be the same again’.”

Alana’s mother Norma Garlett said her daughter had been hesitant to accept help from the family.

“She was the mother of six children and she took pride in her children,” she said.

“We raised her to never take advantage of anyone, we raised her to treat people kindly. She would always look after the younger ones in town and she was always caring and sharing. It is a shame that her life had to end like that.

Mrs Garlett said getting to the heart of how her daughter died would help her grandchildren come to terms with the loss of their mother.

WA Housing Minister John Carey said the State Government had invested heavily into health and homelessness responses such as a medical respite facility in Northbridge.

“This new investment was made because we know people who are recuperating from hospital treatment have a better chance of making a recovery if they are not discharged from hospital onto the streets,” he said.

“The McGowan Government invests more than $100 million annually on homeless services.

“As the Minister of the newly created Homelessness portfolio, my focus is on identifying areas of reform and improvement in how our investment and services are delivered.”

Mr Carey said the State Government acknowledged homelessness as a contributor to premature death.