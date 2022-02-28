A Kimberley medical service has called for a laboratory to be setup in Broome after revelations COVID-19 outbreaks in two major Aboriginal communities’ were now believed to be another illness.

Bidyadanga and Beagle Bay Aboriginal communities in Western Australia’s north have been given a COVID-19 all clear after residents tested positive to the virus last week.

Community members in Bidayanga and Beagle Bay with symptoms of the virus were tested in Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Services clinics and returned positive results last week.

Further tests were conducted in Perth which confirmed the positive results, but subsequent tests through another platform returned negative readings.

On Monday, the Department of Health confirmed pathology testing carried out in Bidyadanga and Beagle Bay had given the all clear.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMarkMcGowanMP%2Fposts%2F509078170581033&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”717″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>

The secondary PCR testing found some community members have respiratory virus infections, such as the flu and rhinovirus, but not COVID-19.

In a statement, KAMS noted weak detection results during PCR tests could occur due to early or late detection.

“Our clinics continue to test and support the residents… as we transition out of this emergency response,” KAMS said.

“Both communities have been informed that their residents are now free to travel and go about their everyday activities.”

KAMS said they had sufficient access to rapid antigen tests and other ways to test for COVID, and testing would continue with new processes.

“It is critical that all Kimberley communities continue to get vaccinated, use masks, and most of all, get tested when they have symptoms” – KAMS

The Service called on establishment of a testing laboratory in Broome to speed up results.

“KAMS believes it is essential a testing laboratory be established in Broome so regional results are made available promptly and delays currently experienced by people in isolation are limited”, KAMS said.

“It is critical that all Kimberley communities continue to get vaccinated, use masks, and most of all, get tested when they have symptoms”.

WA chief health officer Dr Andrew Robertson said Western Australia was on high alert and that priority would always be given to protecting remote Aboriginal communities.

“We took a precautionary approach based on the information we had at the time,” he said.

“While it is unfortunate for the level of community concern and inconvenience, I would always prefer to react swiftly and take a precautionary approach – rather than regret delayed action.

“I would like to thank the Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Service, the Bidyadanga and Beagle Bay communities and all involved in the response in the past few days for your immediate response.”

The news comes as WA moves to stage two restrictions as the border opening nears, which further limits capacity at entertainment and dining venues.