Look no further than Fallon Gregory – the model, mother and Indigenous activist looking out for community every step of the way.

With mob hailing from the coast to the inner East of the Kimberley, the Kija and Bardi Jawi woman doesn’t call herself an influencer despite having an Instagram community of over 20,000.

“Still to this day I don’t myself, but others calling me an influencer or saying I influence doesn’t bother me as much as it did at the start of my journey,” she said.

Gregory uses her platform as an opportunity to speak and raise the microphone to others.

“It means I have the luxury to speak and be heard, and therefore amplifying voices and issues for others and myself, and allowing others to become educated or aware of them on a larger scale,” she said.

“I do what I can do personally to create change around me, especially if it’s something to do with the exploitation of our cultures and our people.”

Gregory notes the need for younger generations coming forward within social media.

“We need to start seeing young mob come through in bigger numbers and use social media as a beneficial tool to bring awareness and change,” she said.

“Being 28 I’ve lived in a time before social media, and having immediate education, insight, discussion and first hand experiences from other mob is something we never got to experience.

“But I’m also having fun navigating the potential of social media and what it can bring to us and our younger generation in terms of networking and exposure.”

Reflecting on 2020, Gregory is proud to see mob in new spaces.

“Considering everything that 2020 has hit us with, I’m so proud to now see mob on platforms and in spaces I didn’t last year and in years previous to that, and to see everyone working as hard as they do to start making Indigenous Australia the forefront across numerous industries nationwide has been nothing less than inspirational,” she said.

By Rachel Stringfellow