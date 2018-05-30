Facilities upgrade for Thursday Island

The Torres Straits is to get better sports facilities on Thursday Island.

The Torres Strait Regional Authority has announced $1.25 million will be spent on upgrading the Wongai Multi-Purpose Courts.

The courts had been identified as a priority project for recreational infrastructure in the Torres Strait, it said.

TSRA Chairperson Pedro Stephen said the courts were currently not suitable for competition.

“The project will provide a number of benefits to the local community, through infrastructure improvements as well as training and employment opportunities,” Mr Stephen said.

The two tennis courts would be repaired and the site’s draining improved to stop it holding water during the wet season.

Mr Stephen said more skilled construction workers would be needed on Thursday Island because of upcoming projects, including the demolition and reconstruction of the TSRA’s Environmental Management Programme building and the refurbishment of the Thursday Island Hospital.