Simon Trott is preparing to touch down in WA as Rio Tinto’s new iron ore boss at a time when the stakes have never been more crucial for the mining giant.

The son of a farming family, Mr Trott grew up in the Wheatbelt town of Wickepin about 30 minutes from Narrogin. He spent much of his early years working on the farm but later decided his passion was mining.

“I like the fact that we produce something real … you can see something physical you’ve helped to create,” Mr Trott told the National Indigenous Times.

“I still get a thrill when I go to site and drive around.”

In March, Mr Trott will return to his roots as he bases himself in Perth to tackle arguably one of the world’s biggest corporate relationship rebuilds — between the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people and Rio Tinto.

After the destruction of Juukan Gorge, a 46,000-year-old rock shelter sacred to PKKP Traditional Owners in the Pilbara region, three of Rio Tinto’s top executives were stood down and every agreement between miners and Traditional Owners was put back under the microscope to be forensically examined.

The Federal parliamentary inquiry into the ordeal, although yet to publish a final report, found that Rio Tinto’s actions that led to the caves’ destruction were “deliberate” and stemmed from a culture that didn’t “adequately prioritise Indigenous heritage”.

As the company’s current chief commercial officer based out of Singapore, much of Mr Trott’s existing position involves relationship management.

“It’s really building a partnership and relationship on trust,” he said.

“I really view it in that lens. There’s the immediate work I think we’ve made some strong progress on, but I really want to build on that with the PKKP and Traditional Owners in a broader sense.”

Despite flares in tension between changing executives and PKKP Traditional Owners, the new iron ore chief executive wants to stamp out the possibility of any more avoidable miscommunications.

“One of my priorities is really to engage and listen and take on board and understand those perspectives (of Traditional Owners).”

“Opportunities will arise … it’s a two-way process,” Mr Trott said.

While Mr Trott has a vision for a “far more resilient” business, he is acutely aware it will need to be a whole-of-operation focus to rebuild these relationships.

“It can’t be about individuals, it’s got to be about what we stand for as an organisation. It has to be deep across the board,” he said.

“Part of that is making sure that we equip our people with the skills that they need to build relationships with those around them.

“It’s got to be about us in total.”

As March edges closer, Mr Trott is keen to hit the ground running.

“(Acting iron ore chief executive) Ivan (Vella) and I are working closely on the transition to make sure that it’s as seamless as possible,” he said.

“I’ve started reaching out to Traditional Owner groups across the Pilbara … It’s going to be really important to get out on Country.”

By Hannah Cross