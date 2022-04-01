The WA State Government has established a new national park at Mungada Ridge jointly vested with Bundi Yamatji Aboriginal Corporation and the Conservation and Parks Commission.

The area is home to an array of species including the threatened flora acacia woodmaniorum and threatened fauna malleefowl.

Ancient rock formations known as banded iron formations, which are distinct landforms that are considered some of the oldest rock formations in the world, dwell in Mungada Ridge.

Yamatji Traditional Owner Lucas Lewis said it was good to see Traditional Owners at the forefront of the project.

“This is the tranquillity that our ancestors lived in,” he said.

“There’s actual spirit here and there’s energy and when you come to these places you can feel it, and you can feel the peace.

“We’re just trying to regain some of that and it makes us feel connected, feel alive and wanted.”

WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby said joint management would ensure protection of a unique landscape.

“Mungada Ridge National Park is home to an array of ancient rock formations along with rare and restricted plant and animal species identified by WA Labor as warranting protection more than a decade ago,” he said.

The creation of the Mungada Ridge National Park fulfils a commitment under the Yamatji Nation Indigenous Land Use Agreement and ensures Yamatji people have the opportunity to protect their land.