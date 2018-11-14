Employment Plus and the Aboriginal Resource Group unite to create jobs

Sponsored: The Salvation Army’s Employment Plus has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Aboriginal Resource Group (ARG) in an effort to assist more talented Indigenous candidates into fulfilling work.

The ARG, which was established in 2013, provides recruitment consultancy, education and contract employment services to individuals, communities and industry.

Employment Plus’ National Director, Greg Moult, says the partnership with the ARG will combine the skills and networks of both organisations to increase the number of Aboriginal people supported into roles.

“Through an ongoing cooperative relationship we hope to see an increase in the number of people we support. We are also looking for the ARG to provide consulting support to our organisation and our client partners to ensure we’re using the right strategies to engage, train and secure employment for the Aboriginal sector.

“The Salvation Army’s Employment Plus has placed more than 600,000 people into jobs in the last two decades, but we recognise and are committed to increasing the opportunities for Indigenous peoples.”

ARG Managing Director, Cory Robertson, said both organisations were committed to meeting regularly to achieve these results.

“We see a lot of Aboriginal sports stars doing well – in the public limelight. Our goal is to see more of our people highlighted for their success in the business world. We are confident with our unique understanding of this group, and Employment Plus’ track record, that we’ll soon be reporting positive results from this joint partnership.”

The two organisations will meet once per quarter to discuss key issues / challenges affecting the indigenous sector and to find innovative ways to work together on enhanced training and placement opportunities.

