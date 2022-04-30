Yarrabah resident Elverina Johnson has gone big with a week-long national launch of her new Taking Shape collection.

The collection, launched in locations across the country, features prints from Gurugulu and Indiji Gimuy woman Elverina Johnson whose portfolio as an artist spans from visual to performing arts.

Ms Johnson is inspired by bold colours and unique prints.

This collection was inspired her upbringing as a Yarrabah woman, she said.

“The colours represent my surroundings of growing up as a Yarrabah person and a Gurugulu woman and Indiji Gimuy woman,” Johnson said.

“We’re surrounded by rainforest but also we live by the sea as well.

“So the combination of both concepts separately and together, pretty much represents who I am and these are the two surroundings I grew up in.

“We are rainforest people as well as saltwater people.

Perth event coordinator and model at the Subiaco launch Christine Ross said she was thrilled when she heard Taking Shape were coordinating with Johnson.

“As soon as Elverina posted online that she was bringing out a collection I was straight into Carousel,” she said.

“And I told the manager who runs it, we have got to do something.

“We have got to celebrate sister Elverina launching her garments into Taking Shape.”

Johnson wants people to feel good about themselves when wearing the new collection.

“The collection is vibrant it’s meant to make people feel good about what they are wearing, who they are as women and to celebrate who we are as people and coming together.

“I think this is a great opportunity to bring people together.”

The Elverina Johnson x Taking Shape collection is available in selected stores and online.