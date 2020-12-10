The only exhibition in Victoria dedicated to showcasing the diverse talent of Koorie and Victorian-based Indigenous artists, the Koorie Art Show and its accompanying awards is on for its eighth year.

With 121 artists from across Victoria submitting works for the award in 2020, the award show is seen as a springboard for national recognition, with many artists going on to present solo shows throughout Australia and having their work in national collections.

Melbourne-based artist Clinton Naina, a descendant of the G’ua G’ua and Meriam Mer people, was announced as the main prize winner of the Koorie Art Show, taking home the Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in Any Media last Saturday.

Naina won a $10,000 cash prize for his work LANDFILL, described by the artist as “bits and pieces of capitalism-imperialism and colonialism, all gathered creating a consumer’s burial site hidden deeply into our sacred world”.

The painter, dancer and storyteller obtained a Bachelor of Fine Art (Painting) from the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) in Melbourne in 1994, and a Master of Fine Art (Research) from University of New South Wales College of Fine Arts (CoFA) in 2003.

In his artist statement, Naina said the work is remnants and evidence from a single-use, popular commercial culture and disregarded throw-away world.

With a total prize pool of $32,000, the largest of its kind in Victoria, the additional awards acknowledged 3D art and emerging artists, among other categories.

Proud Yorta Yorta woman Lorraine Brigdale won the Viva Energy Australia 3D award of $5,000 with her piece Yenbena Munalibik. The artwork is made of Raffia coil weave, handmade ochre paint, handmade botanic ink and river stone.

Brigdale was taught to weave using various techniques by Elders including Aunty Bronwyn Razem, Aunty Marilyn Nichols and Aunty Dorothy Lovett.

Taungurung man Alan Stewart won the Metro Tunnel Creative Program 2D Award of $5,000 with his photographic print Remembrance.

Stewart uses photography to document his family, community and personal journal as a First Nations person.

Wadawurrung woman Deanne Gilson won the City of Melbourne Aboriginal Melbourne Award of $5,000 for her piece Post Pandemic, After the Gaze, the King Parrots Bring Hope.

The artwork was made using white ancestral ochre, acrylic, wattle tree sap, elastic, wood and linen. The Ballarat-based artist has over 35 years’ experience working in painting fabric design and sculpture.

Sean Miller won the KHT Emerging Artist Award of $5,000 for his art piece Twilight Flight, a print on aluminium.

The Sydney-born Kamilaroi artist lives and works in Castlemaine, Victoria. Miller has worked across a range of mediums over the past 25 years and provides art, cultural and mentoring support to Indigenous inmates across Victoria.

Tom Mosby, CEO of the Koorie Heritage Trust said the calibre and range of work in this year’s show is indicative of the range and depth of the talent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists practising in Victoria.

“I wish to especially acknowledge all artists who have submitted artworks to the eightth Koorie Art Show, and that they have continued their artistic practice despite the very challenging and extraordinary times we have gone through in 2020,” he said.

The free exhibition is open now until February 21, 2021 at the Koorie Heritage Trust, Yarra Building, in Melbourne’s Federation Square.

By Darby Ingram