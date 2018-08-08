Black-tie fundraiser serves career yarns & wattleseed crusted croc

More than 750 guests put on the glitz to support Indigenous education at the black-tie Madalah Ball in Perth on the weekend.

The night included performances by musician Phil Walley Stack, a fashion show by Indigenous resort label Kirrikin and a three-course dinner with a menu that included seared kangaroo and wattleseed crusted crocodile.

The annual ball at Crown Perth raises money for Madalah, a not-for-profit organisation which provides scholarships for students from remote areas and accommodation and support to help Indigenous people move into the workforce.

Past and present Madalah students were front and centre at the gala event.

It was hosted by former students Kimberley Benjamin, who graduated from Curtin with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and Aiden Albert, who is an Aboriginal education assistant at Aranmore Catholic College.

Another former student Renee Wootton flew in from Sydney to talk about her career — she has a degree in aerospace engineering and is training for a pilot’s license.

Ball-goers included Labor Senator Pat Dodson, WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts, Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston, his wife, MLC Kate Doust, WA Liberal MPs Dean Nalder and Peter Collier and prominent child health researcher Fiona Stanley.

Madalah chairman Kim Hames, who was health minister in former premier Colin Barnett’s coalition government, told the audience Madalah now funds 254 Indigenous students for high school and tertiary education.

NIT co-owner and Madalah board member Clinton Wolf and fellow NIT co-owner Wayne Bergmann, who is Madalah patron, were among guests.

Wendy Caccetta