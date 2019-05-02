Eddie Betts role model for Indigenous players as he smashes 300 games

Adelaide Crows star Eddie Betts is leading his club’s charge back into the top eight after notching his 300th AFL game.

Betts kicked six goals as he became the sixth Indigenous footballer to reach 300 AFL games when the Crows smashed the Gold Coast by 73 points.

The 32-year-old is averaging 2.3 goals per game this season, among the best in the competition as he continues to nail shots from the boundary line.

His six goals against the Gold Coast were his highest haul since 2017.

After the game Betts revealed to the press that he had a sneaky bet with his brother.

“He said that if I kicked five goals, he’d get a tattoo. He hasn’t got a tattoo, but he’ll get a tattoo of my face on his butt cheek … I can’t wait for that tattoo,” Mr Betts said.

The three time all-Australian nailed an outside boot left footer from the pocket for his sixth goal of the night.

Betts has earned a deadly reputation off the field too. Indigenous players at the Crows are invited around to his home regularly for ‘mob nights’ and half-back flanker Wayne Milera said he is a fantastic role model.

“He and his wife Anna are great at [keeping their door open] and they really look after us,” Mr Milera said.

The Crows sit one game behind Richmond on the ladder after round 6.

By Keiran Deck