Former AFL great Eddie Betts has joined the Geelong Cats after hanging up his boots earlier this year.

The legendary small forward has joined the Cats as a development coach.

Retiring with 640 goals under his belt, he will play a crucial role in the club, especially in developing the younger players.

❝I've always heard that the culture is unbelievable down here.❞ Welcome aboard Eddie

In a club statement Betts said that he cannot wait to get involved.

“I’m looking forward to working with the playing list, in particular the younger players and helping them develop both on and off the field,” he said.

“It’s important for players to develop skills in all parts of your life.

“Obviously, I will spend some time with the forwards, particularly the small forwards, but hope to get across all on-field spaces where the club see they need me.”

With 22-year-old Tyson Stengle set to join Geelong in 2022, he would be reunited with former Adelaide teammate, Betts.

Geelong list manager Stephen Wells spoke on the Stengle joining the team.

“We do have some interest in Tyson and he’s very lucky he’s got a man like Eddie in his corner,” he said.

Stengle has had a run in the big league, but his contract was terminated due to off-field incidents.

Betts will play a crucial role in mentoring Stengle.

“I feel like I’m his older brother,” said Betts.

“I felt really bad because he lived there [Adelaide] with me and my wife (Anna) and we were pretty hard on him and kept him on the straight and narrow.

“When we left, all this stuff started happening, not saying it’s because we left but it was tough seeing that from Melbourne.

“My best interests are that Tyson gets back and playing AFL footy. If he comes to Geelong, that would be great.”

Betts has become the second Indigenous person to be recently appointed to a coaching role in the AFL.

With former Melbourne great, Neville Jetta recently appointed to Collingwood’s support staff as well.

By Teisha Cloos