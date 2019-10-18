Three-time All Australian Eddie Betts is heading back to where his career began way back in the 2005 pre-season.

Betts, 32, will play for Carlton where he previously played 184 games before moving to the Adelaide Crows in 2014.

The small forward has kicked a total of 600 goals and played 316 games throughout his career. He has also been awarded the goal-of-the-year four times.

Betts was contracted to the Adelaide Crows until the end of 2020, but in an interview earlier this year, said that he was not guaranteed to be able to play with the team next year.

Betts has reportedly turned down a three-year deal from the Gold Coast Suns to return to the Carlton. In return for Betts, the Crows will get a fourth-round pick, while only paying a small percentage of Betts’ 2020 salary.

The Adelaide Crows thanked Betts in a statement for his “outstanding contribution” to the club over the past six years. According to statements Betts has made in the past, his time at the Crows had been some of the best and toughest years of his 14-year football career.

Betts also said he has developed many friendships while playing for the Adelaide Crows and is proud of the legacy he is leaving behind.

Betts’ Adelaide teammate and former co-captain Taylor Walker described Betts as a “magician” and said he was grateful to have been able to play with the “selfless and passionate” forward.

Adelaide Crows General Manager of List Management and Strategy Justin Reid also gave Betts a fitting send-off in a statement on the Adelaide website.

It was a disappointing week for the Adelaide fans, players, and board members, however, as they started the week off with senior board member and club legend Mark Ricciuto apologising and telling their unhappy fans to barrack for another team.

Betts spoke at the Melbourne airport, saying it would be a fairytale to be able to continue his career with Carlton.

“Thanks to everyone who has been a part of my journey in Adelaide and for welcoming my family and I with smiles everywhere we go,” Betts said.

Carlton has meanwhile been having fun on social media, promoting Betts’ return with a video from Back to the Future featuring their very own Eddie Betts with the caption “B̶a̶c̶k̶ ̶t̶o̶ Own the future. #BoundByBlue.”

By Sharnae Watson