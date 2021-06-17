Eddie Betts has moved up the ladder of most AFL games played by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person, now sitting at third place behind Adam Goodes and Shaun Burgoyne.

The 34-year-old veteran forward has played 341 matches throughout his AFL career, trailing behind Goodes on 372 and Burgoyne who currently holds the top sport at 396.

Betts has now overtaken former AFL legend and Polly Farmer Medallist winner Andrew McLeod’s 340 matches, and has bumped the Swans’ Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin to fifth-most games played.

Betts received a Rebel Goal of the Year nomination for his performance in Round 11 where he kicked a one-handed goal on the run from the boundary from an impossible angle.

He is currently playing in his 17th year in the AFL, after leaving Adelaide to come back to his first club, Carlton, to finish his career.

Betts’ time in the AFL has been legendary, winning the league’s goal of the year four times and having to endure repeated racist attacks both on and off the field.

Betts hasn’t shied away from calling out racist behaviour, he previously debated whether or not to address a Twitter post that depicted him as a monkey but felt it was his duty to do so to help achieve change.

“The way to hurt these guys is to keep playing great footy and keep smiling and that’s what I love doing,” Betts said.

Signing a one-year deal for the 2021 season with Carlton, Betts has 630 career goals under his belt putting him on the cusp of the top 30 greatest goalkickers in AFL history.

By Teisha Cloos