Dylan turns hard work on its head

After a dream childhood travelling the world watching his mother perform on the high trapeze, it’s probably not surprising that Dylan Singh would one day become a circus performer himself.

Singh, 27, a Wiradjuri man from Albury-Wodonga, says he began learning circus skills from his mother, Tanya Lefter, and other performers from the time he was a small child.

His mother’s circus work saw them tour Australia as well as overseas countries such as Germany, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore and the US.

“We’d travel as a crew so you had a big extended family to travel with and hang out with all the time,” he says. “It was cool.”

Today, tumbling, acrobats and juggling are part of Singh’s own repertoire as a second-generation performer with Circus Oz, the circus troupe that has been wowing audiences in Australia and internationally since 1978.

From June 26 to July 15 he will be among the line-up of entertainers in the company’s new show ‘Precarious — described as “a non-stop spectacle of acrobatic mayhem” — under the Circus Oz Big Top at the Royal Gardens in Victoria.

The animal-free show will feature foot juggling, aerial rope, Chinese pole, hula hoop and more, accompanied by a live band.

After the season Singh will embark on an Australian and international tour with the circus.

Singh says to be a circus performer “you have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable”.

He began treating performing as a career about six years ago.

“There’s an adrenalin rush, that’s half of the joy, that whole aspect of excitement and nervousness,” he says.

“The rush of the whole thing, making sure you are doing everything right and you are not going to drop – that intensity makes it exciting.”

Singh says his mum will be there on opening night.

The best advice she has ever given him? “Point your toes,” he says.

‘Precarious’ by Circus Oz, June 26-July 15, under the Circus Oz Big Top at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Southern Cross Lawn. Tickets are $35 – $60 (plus booking fees) and available from com.au.

Wendy Caccetta