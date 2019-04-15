Dreamtime at the G shines light on Treaty

Richmond Football Club and sister organisation Korin Gamadji Institute have declared their support for Treaty in Victoria.

Dreamtime at the G – one of the country’s largest Indigenous themed sport events – will this year shine a light on Treaty by featuring the phrase ‘Treaty for Victoria’ on the Richmond club guernseys and elsewhere at the match between Richmond and Essendon.

It is the main event of the AFL’s Indigenous round, named the Sir Doug Nicholls round to honour the influential Yorta Yorta sportsman who is acknowledged as one of the country’s most influential leaders. All AFL clubs wear Indigenous themed guernseys during this round to pay respect to Indigenous players and their heritage.

The first Dreamtime at the G was held in 2005 during NAIDOC Week, but Dreamtime at the G 2019 falls on May 25 as the development of Treaty in Victoria progresses to the next stage.

During May, the Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission and Victorian Aboriginal communities are putting together the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, whose members will all be Victorian Traditional Owners.

“This is the perfect time, and place, to promote Treaty,” said Victorian Treaty Advancement Commissioner Jill Gallagher.

An election will be held for Victorian Aboriginal people to choose their assembly, with voters being able to vote online, in person or via post.

Every Victorian Traditional Owner over age 16 can participate in the voting process regardless of where they live in Australia.

“This is history in the making,” Ms Gallagher said.

The key voice for Indigenous Victorians the Assembly will decide in partnership with the Victorian Government the basic rules for Treaty negotiations and what can be negotiated for.

Enrolment for Assembly voting opens May 10th, candidate nominations open May 27th and voting runs from July 8th until July 21st. Results of the Assembly election will be released in August.

By Hannah Cross