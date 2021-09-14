Yamatji-Noongar woman Dorinda Cox made history on Tuesday becoming Western Australia’s first female Aboriginal Senator for the Greens.

Cox was confirmed by a joint sitting of WA Parliament to fill the vacancy of Senator Siewert following her resignation last week.

On Tuesday morning, Cox, accompanied by her family and supporters, walked from Kaarta Gar-up (Kings Park) along Fraser Avenue to WA Parliament.

A smoking ceremony took place at the steps of Parliament House, along with the handing of a Bookah cloak from Elders.

Cox said she is “so proud to be part of Greens party and to represent them, my community and my family”.

“My appointment as WA’s first female Aboriginal Senator is more than just a signal of our progressing times, it is recognition that Aboriginal people have a voice, not just because we deserve it, which we do, but because we need to challenge the systems that hold us back.”

Leader of the Australian Greens, Adam Bandt MP, acknowledged the significance of Cox’s appointment, not only for Noongar people but for all Indigenous Australians.

“Dorinda Cox is an incredible advocate for women, First Nations peoples, and survivors of domestic violence, and I’m proud that she’s now part of the Greens parliamentary team,” Bandt said.

“To change the Parliament, you’ve got to change the people in it. The future of our country should not be just dictated by yet more old, white men.

“It’s vital that our political representatives reflect the incredible makeup of our country.”

By Teisha Cloos