The housing crisis faced by First Nations people has been labelled “the most critical issue” in the upcoming election by a candidate contesting the Queensland seat of Leichhardt.

A forum attended by Labor, Greens and Social alliance party candidates vying for selection in the state’s far north were joined by organisers from Change the Record and National Shelter on Tuesday, inviting each to outline their parties policies regarding overcrowding, affordable housing and racism in the private rental market.

Incumbent Liberal-National Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch declined to attend, organisers said.

Social Alliance party candidate and Kuku Yalanji woman Pat O’Shane said the current Federal Government has been the worst at addressing housing concerns in her lifetime.

The 80-year-old said the overcrowding and standard of accommodation she had seen throughout the electorate is appalling.

“What I came across was utterly disgraceful,” Ms O’Shane said.

“If they can do it for defence forces they can do it for the owners of this land.”

Ms O’Shane repeatedly labelled defence spending as a wasted measure which should be reallocated to more pressing matters.

The bulk of discussion pointed to the need for more government-funded housing to assist First Nations people and aid in meeting increasing costs of living.

Change the Record chairwoman Cheryl Axleby said Queenslanders faced a two-year wait for public housing, straining the high number of First Nations people who relied on these services.

Greens candidate Phillip Musumeci called his parties promise of one million houses over five years an “actual housing policy”.

“The solution is pretty obvious,” he said.

Mr Musumeci said addressing the issue required more than the construction of houses and relied on governments viewing them as more than a commodity.

He said homelessness was a national issue with pronounced implications in Leichhardt.

“The consequences for us seem to be more severe,” Mr Musumeci said.

“We solve it by actually paying attention to the shortage of houses.”

ALP candidate Elida Faith said increased government funding was a “no-brainer” for tackling the issue, citing Labor’s commitment of $200 million in direct funding to maintain and build housing in Indigenous communities.

She said the money would stretch past secure accommodation to help create jobs and badly needed apprenticeships in the area.