When native title is brought up around the family dinner table, it can often make for colourful conversations.

Like most who have had discussions about their native title, Wongi, Yamatji and Murri man Zac James remembers the different atmosphere which came upon the room when his family and board of directors got together to discuss native title.

It’s these experiences which come together to form Kangaroo Stew, an Indigenous-led play about native title, culture and land sale in a family.

Aside from his role as Yirra Yaakin creative director and Desert Wirla artistic director, an independent theatre company, James is currently performing in Meyne Wyatt’s City of Gold.

James said it was great to be part of a production with strong First Nations representation in the room.

“With Zachary Rolfe last week, when that heinous decision was made, there was a moment where there was eight of us mob together and one Maori person, all First Nations mob” he said.

“And we just sat in silence with each other and just felt that grief and there’s a power in being able to share that with people safely.

“You have solidarity when you’re in that room telling a story like City of Gold or Kangaroo Stew”

Ten years in the making, Kangaroo Stew was born out of conversations about native title and the feeling of being pulled in two different directions.

“Being more involved in Native title, I started seeing my dad’s perspective,” James said.

“The main character David, who I play, is a reflection of my dad, and the co-protagonist is Jack, who was David’s brother who is like the two halves.

“One side is like we should never sell our land, we should always stand up for it that’s what we need.

“And the other perspective (is) my dad and myself being like we can create sustainability and have a chair at the table to be able to speak and to live longer.”

Not a topic commonly grappled with, the show is an opportunity to further non-First Nations audiences understanding about native title.

James said native title was a poorly understood concept in Australia.

“They just think oh you know, them blacks get money for them to go and pay rent,” he said.

“But they don’t understand the importance of that land, the sacredness of the Jukurrpa of what’s being dug up in the parna.

“When you’re mining the land, you’re mining us as well and thousands of years of us in that country, of our law and our processes.”

After what he’s learnt from native title talks, James hopes his show can create change for future Indigenous generations.

“There’s a shame almost that you feel for selling your country, and inherently part of the conversation is what do we do,” he said.

“Because at the end of the day you can protest, you can stand on top of sand dunes but the government is going to override it anyways.

“What can we do apart from trying to empower ourselves so that in the future, we can take it back or empower our kids and their kids to be able to learn more about the law or the processes of mining so we can create more sustainable mining.”

The importance of a play like this is tenfold to James. But politics and mining aside, it’s about spirituality and family.

“The government doesn’t necessarily look out for our best interests when it comes to land,” he said.

“If we are going to be fighting for our sacred sites then we need to keep our family really close.

“Not just our immediate family, but our mob, our whole nation.”

Kangaroo Stew is showing April 30 at Koorliny Arts Centre, Kwinana. It will run at Geraldton’s Queens Park Theatre from May 6-7.

Other regional tour dates will be announced later this year.