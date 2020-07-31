Mob have mastered the cup of tea, and now the cup of coffee. Indigenous-owned business, Supply Aus, have partnered with Franke Coffee to launch Dhuwa Coffee.

The partnership has seen the launch of a Swiss-made coffee machine and freshly roasted and packed beans from the heart of Melbourne, Victoria.

A new avenue for Supply Aus, CEO Adam Williams said the partnership came from a love for the product.

“We are coffee snobs, so this is a bit more of a passion than anything else!” Williams laughed.

Created for one another, the beans and machine have the best result when used together.

“We’re embracing that attitude a bit and trying to do the coffee right,” said Williams.

“Our beans are designed for automatic machines, so if you put it in a barista machine, you’ll get a very strong hit of coffee. However, in the automatic machine, because the water goes through it so quick, it is designed just for that.”

Both the bean packaging and the machine are covered in an eye-catching design by Indigenous artist, Jyi Lawton.

Williams was inspired to bring back that community feeling to workplaces.

“We want to bring back the water foundation conversation but over coffee instead. Because we miss that! We miss those yarns and fellas telling stories about their weekend. That doesn’t happen anymore.”

Williams said the partnership between Supply Aus and Franke Coffee was born from “Franke’s desire to play their part in Indigenous business success”.

The team hopes to build an authentic Indigenous coffee supply chain from start to finish by employing Aboriginal people to repair and maintain machines and roast coffee beans.

“Everything from the unit to the experience, people know that one, they are servicing their need to get a great cup of coffee but then two, they know as they put that in what it does is help us invest in getting a trainee up and running so they can repair the machine, they know how to roast the beans,” said Williams.

“At the moment we have two trainees, one learning the machines, one learning the roasting process which is really cool.”

The team have plans to expand to around five employees which can service and install machines.

The name, Dhuwa Coffee, embodies the mission of the brand. Dhuwa means ‘to be alive’ in Bidjara language.

“It’s that idea of a good morning and a great day,” said Williams.

“Everywhere we look, there is so much stuff that can bring you down and bring your day down and your mood down.

“We have to start driving it the other way and give everyone a crack to start it the best they can, if they can start it with one of our coffees, then we are stoked.”

By Rachael Knowles