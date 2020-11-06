BREAKING: Perth-based Indigenous health provider Derbarl Yerrigan Health Service was placed under special administration on Friday despite protest from two Board Directors.

In an announcement via Facebook, Derbarl Yerrigan Deputy Chair Laurence Riley said six members of the Board moved a resolution at a meeting on Thursday night to put the health service into voluntary administration despite “no substantiated reason or justification”.

“These directors have now put 15 thousand [sic] lives at risk. Because of these six people we may lose our Aboriginal Health Service,” Riley said.

Riley alleged he and fellow Director Michelle Nelson-Cox were sent to a separate board room for the meeting while the remaining six Directors met at the Aboriginal Health Council of WA (AHCWA), including:

Chair Francine Eades

Treasurer Kerry Hunt

Director Gningala Yarran-Mark

Director Roger Turvey

Director Jocelyn Jones

Independent Director Tim Agius.

Riley said when he and Nelson-Cox went to AHCWA to join the meeting they “were refused entry and had to return to the Derbarl Board room to dial back into the video conference”.

“This [resolution] was allegedly supported by AHCWA who is supposed to remain neutral and independent to its member services’ business,” Riley said.

“They surrendered our organisation to Government at 6.10pm [Thursday night].”

Established in 1974 as Perth Aboriginal Medical Service, Derbarl Yerrigan was only the second AMS existing nationally.

The service now operates four Aboriginal health services across Perth’s metro area in East Perth, Mirrabooka, Midland and Maddington, delivering a range of primary health care programs to patients as well as other services including mental health.

A statement from ORIC confirmed Derbarl Yerrigan’s special administration but did not provide any reasoning around the decision.

“The Board has embarked on a course of action enlisting professional assistance to navigate current difficulties and strengthen governance practices in the best interests of the corporation and the community it serves,” said Registrar Selwyn Button.

It remains unclear what the health service’s “current difficulties” are.

Button also said ORIC has discussed Derbarl Yerrigan’s “circumstances” with their “major funding bodies” and that they support the decision.

“Anyone concerned about impact or loss of services should note that the appointment of special administrators is intended to ensure the corporation will continue delivering services as usual,” he said.

Jack James and Paula Smith from Rodgers Reidy have been appointed joint special administrators from November 6 to February 5 2021.

By Hannah Cross