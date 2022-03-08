An Indigenous-focused premium streaming service to be created by a multi-award winning Ngarluma filmmaker is slated to be live by the end of the year.

IndigiFlix is the brainchild of Roebourne-based content creator Tyson Mowarin, who for the past 15 years has used music, film, photos, apps and even card games to tell stories of culture through his Pilbara company; Weerianna Street Media.

His streaming vision last week gained support from the WA Government, which awarded him $110,000 under its regional economic development scheme to bring the platform to life.

Mr Mowarin said the idea was born out of a desire to give his own work a longer shelf-life.

“There is a truckload, if not two or three truckloads of films made in the past by indigenous filmmakers and non-indigenous film makers about Indigenous content,” he said.

“I know of four Indigenous film festivals… that have all got nothing but Indigenous content, but most of them don’t see the light of day outside the festival circuit.

“This is about getting films out there, giving them a longer shelf-life, supporting other filmmakers who will be able to earn an income on the streaming service, and creating something unique.”

The service will start out with a focus on Australian and New Zealand Indigenous content, but aims to quickly branch out to Indigenous communities across the world.

Mr Mowarin said he hoped IndigiFlix would serve as a beacon to new content creators in the same way the likes of Netflix and Stan provided a platform to ideas which may never have seen the light of day on TV.

“A big dream of mine is to be able to commission new content for the site, so I want to build relationships with Screen Australia, the state funding agencies and partner with the film festival circuit,” he said.

“I am aiming to have nothing but premium indigenous films on there; feature films, documentaries, short films and series.

“Roebourne is as good a spot as any to create something like this.”

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the grant would enable new job and training opportunities.