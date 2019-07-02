Canoe building and fact fishing in creative new app

Stories of the Eora people will come to life in Ngarandi, a nation-first augmented reality app due for release tomorrow.

Ngarandi raises the prominence of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history by promoting stories and traditions from pre-colonial Australia. It’s voiced by the former Chair of Indigenous Tourism Australia, Dr. Aden Ridgeway.

“This app is the first step in allowing us to gain a better understanding and insights into the stories and cultures of a 60,000-year-old tradition of Aboriginal peoples. It does this by giving us a new way to access information and feel a sense of having experienced something unique and different and quintessentially Australian,” Dr. Ridgeway said.

“From these first steps into our past, we activate the memories of the past and connect to these as real day, life experiences.”

The app comprises of two gamified experiences inspired from stories of the Eora people, the first being building a nawi – a canoe, and the second, a game which walks you through everyday facts of daily life for Eora people, including activities like fishing.

Ngarandi was created in response to data revealed by Indigenous Business Australia identifying a decline in participation in First Nations tourism.

This was partly attributed to a misunderstanding that cultural experiences don’t exist in cities.

The app has been created through a collaboration between Indigenous Specialist agency, Cox Inall Ridgeway, digital agency, Isobar Australia, and developed by Dentsu Aegis Network’s Innovation Council.

The creators hope that stories within Ngarandi will prompt further use of technology to include more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories and histories from all parts of Australia.

Ngarandi will be available for download tomorrow from the app store.