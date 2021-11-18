Please note: This story contains reference to someone who has died.

An Indigenous man died at Maryborough Correction Centre in Queensland on Tuesday.

The man was identified as 423-year-old Glen Francis.

According to Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) he was found unresponsive in his cell after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

“Responding officers commenced CPR and Queensland Ambulance Service attended the centre, however he was unable to be revived,” they said.

“The centre was placed into lockdown as a precautionary measure, and officers are engaging with other prisoners in the unit.”

The prison entered a lockdown shortly after Francis was found in his single cell.

QCS thanked responding officers and expressed their condolences to “the man’s family, friends and community”.

QCS and Queensland Police are investigating the death.

Aunty Alex Gator, spokesperson for Francis’ family, spoke to media on Thursday.

“This is a death that should never have happened,” she told NITV.

“He was a member of a family, he was a member of our community.

“He was serving his time and they had a duty of care to him.”

By Rachael Knowles