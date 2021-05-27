SPONSORED: Deakin University offers a unique entry pathway for Indigenous students to study the School of Medicine’s flagship courses including the Doctor of Medicine, Bachelor of Vision Science/Master of Optometry and Bachelor of Medical Imaging.

The Indigenous Entry Stream builds on Deakin University’s commitment to advancing the education and career aspirations of the Indigenous community. It is a unique partnership between Deakin’s School of Medicine, and the National Indigenous Knowledge Education Research Innovation (NIKERI) Institute.

Laura English, a proud Yamatji woman with strong ties to the Wathaurong community in Geelong, graduated with a Doctor of Medicine in 2018. Laura graduated as Deakin’s first Indigenous doctor and encouraged others not to doubt their abilities.

“I always wanted to work in health and had medicine in the back of my mind, but never thought I could get there,” she said.

“I really want to show Indigenous students that becoming a doctor is something that is reachable if they want it.”

Deakin recognises that universities are powerful agents for social change and must play a key role in promoting social justice and human rights for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples.

Deakin’s courses available through the Indigenous Entry Stream

Bachelor of Vision Science/Master of Optometry

Deakin’s Bachelor of Vision Science/Master of Optometry is Australia’s first accelerated optometry course. Accredited by the Optometry Council of Australia and New Zealand, it enables you to become professionally qualified in just 3.5 years.

During this course you will experience clinical placements including a student residency in your final six months. Clinical placement rotations take place in both metropolitan and regional or rural settings, where you’ll consolidate your knowledge and skills in the clinical assessment, treatment, and management of eye and vision disorders.

Bachelor of Medical Imaging

Deakin’s Bachelor of Medical Imaging prepares you to enter the workforce with practical, hands-on learning in Deakin’s state-of-the-art facilities. As a student of this AHPRA accredited course, you’ll be equipped with the latest knowledge in medical radiation science, and be trained in techniques like general radiography, CT, digital vascular imaging, and MRI.

Clinical placements will begin in your first year, and are based in metro, rural and regional settings, ensuring you’ll graduate with the diverse skills and knowledge needed to thrive in your career in the health industry as a registered diagnostic radiographer.

For both the Bachelor of Vision Science/Master of Optometry and the Bachelor of Medical Imaging, IES provides a direct entry pathway for Indigenous Australian non-Year 12 applicants. Current Year 12 applicants can apply directly through VTAC.

Doctor of Medicine

Deakin’s Doctor of Medicine offers a unique focus on rural and regional medicine. As a student, you’ll learn how to make a real difference to health in communities across Australia and beyond.

You’ll gain extensive clinical experience across a variety of settings through placements in hospitals, general practices and community centres in the Geelong region. In your third and fourth years, you’ll also have the opportunity to preference one of our four clinical schools across Victoria for further training.

Our Doctor of Medicine is accredited with the Australian Medical Council, and graduates who successfully complete pre-registration training will qualify as Registered Medical Practitioners in Australia and New Zealand.

Up to five per cent of domestic places in Deakin’s Doctor of Medicine are held for Indigenous Australian applicants applying through IES. Indigenous Australian applicants can apply with any undergraduate degree and aren’t required to complete the Graduate Australian Medical Schools Admission Test (GAMSAT).

Find out more about Deakin’s Indigenous Entry Stream by heading to our website.