DeadlyScience logo adorns McLaren F1 cars at Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix took place in Naarm (Melbourne) over the weekend, with the McLaren F1 racecars sporting the DeadlyScience logo for the first time.

DeadlyScience is a nonprofit providing remote Australian communities with STEM resources and mentoring, started by Kamilaroi man Corey Tutt.

Mr Tutt said he was approached by the team at Smartsheet to partner with the Sponsor X initiative and McLaren.

“The fact that STEM hits so close to home for both Smartsheet and McLaren made all the sense for us to partner together,” he said.

“The Smartsheet team came down to one of our schools in Redfern to meet the kids and see first-hand the work we’re doing with them.

“This deepened our mutual respect and commitment and made clear what Smartsheet’s Sponsor X initiative would mean for the kids when they see DeadlyScience on the cars representing them.”

This collaboration also marks the first time an Indigenous logo has been featured on a F1 car, which Tutt said he was proud of.

With the funding DeadlyScience has received over the weekend, Mr Tutt said they would be able to send thousands of books and resources to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in remote communities.

“We want to ensure all Mob have access to equal opportunities in STEM because our people were the First Scientists and have such a strong rich history with STEM and we want to continue that into the future,” Mr Tutt said.