Please note: This story contains reference to someone who has died.

Noongar man and darts legend Kyle Anderson has passed away after a long fight with health issues at age 33 but no cause of death has yet been announced yet.

Anderson had type two diabetes and deteriorating eyesight.

Anderson’s management company released a statement on Tuesday evening addressing the heartbreaking news.

“The heartbreaking and devastating news this morning, that we have lost one of our family,” said The Sportsman Management Company Ltd.

“Kyle was one of the nicest people you could ever have met. One of the biggest hearts you will ever find with so much love in it.”

“All our love, thoughts and prayers are with your young family at this time. RIP Kyle.”

Anderson was known for walking out at his competitions to a version of Goanna’s Solid Rock and was nicknamed ‘The Original’.

When competing, the Western Australian man always wore shirts with designs inspired by his heritage.

He won the 2017 Auckland Masters, reached the third round of the 2019 World Championship and also reached the last 32 at Alexandra Palace on four occasions.

Tributes have been rolling in for the legend across social media.

Absolutely shocking news that Indigenous darts trailblazer Kyle Anderson has passed away, aged just 33. A fantastic bloke who it was an honour to get to know. Rest In Peace ‘The Original’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/c61KmcTCi3 — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) August 24, 2021

“Such awful news to wake up to, Kyle you [were] the nicest person in darts, always had time for everyone,” wrote current world champion Gerwyn Price.

“You will be sadly missed. Sending all my love and strength to your wife and young family, RIP brother.”

Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate. Xx 😢 pic.twitter.com/9C2etqmNII — Stephen Bunting (@sbunting180) August 24, 2021

Professional Darts Corporation President Barry Hearn also sent his condolences and best wishes to Anderson’s family and friends.

“Kyle’s achievements in his short-lived career were outstanding, notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream,” he said.

“He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world.”

By Teisha Cloos