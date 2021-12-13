Professional Boxer, Dana Coolwell is on the rise, with the 22 year-old showing no signs of stopping.

The Proud Indigenous man comes from Mununjali way (Beaudesert area in QLD) and is currently living on the Sunshine Coast.

He spoke to the National Indigenous Times about his career and most recent title win.

After picking up the gloves for some fitness at the age of 14, he quickly turned a hobby into a career.

“I was playing Rugby League at the time, eventually I started sparring and when the season was over I had my first amateur fight and the rest is history,” he said.

Coolwell said he looked up to Indigenous boxers like Anthony Mundine and Lionel Rose, but is also inspired by Floyd Mayweather and Pernell Whitaker.

“Obviously the first two being other Indigenous boxers who I saw as massive inspirations for me, and made me want to succeed,

“As I fell in love with the sport, I found the other boxers and I try to mimic bits of their style and just love to watch them.”

Coolwell has recently earned the Australian Super Featherweight Title, after beating Miles Zalewski.

Australian Super-Featherweight Champion! 💥 Thank you to my team who believed in me, all my sponsors, friends and family. Big thanks to @tasmanfighters_ for having me on a stacked card What a way to finish the year off! Looking forward to a big 2022 🔥#andnew pic.twitter.com/wE3MlOokWc — Dana Coolwell (@DanaCoolwell99) December 5, 2021

Coolwell said the win “felt amazing” after taking the match with a 10th round KO with a blowing left hook.

“It was a tough fight, and to come away with the win for the title against a great opponent like Miles was a great feeling,

“It’s hard to put in words sometimes, it just feels great knowing all the hard work is worth it.”

Coolwell said that 2022 will be another big year for him, where he is looking for more big fights and regional titles.

Coolwell currently has seven wins to one loss under his belt.

By Teisha Cloos