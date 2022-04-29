Three not-profit organisations met in the Daintree on Wednesday to hand ten properties over to Eastern Kuku Yalanji people for conservation.

The Stronger Together partnership, a collaboration between Rainforest 4 Foundation, Jabalbina Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation and HalfCut, has collaborated to buy freehold land in the Daintree Lowland Rainforest and return it to Traditional Owners.

Eastern Kuku Yalanji woman and chair of Jabalbina Yalanji Corporation Michelle Friday-Mooka said the partnership was unique in Australia.

We are the only formalised, non-government program which purchases land for conservation to be owned and managed by its Traditional Owners,” she said.

“Reconciliation means working together to correct the legacy of past injustices.

“Let us recognise the past injustices to Eastern Kuku Yalanji Bama (people), Bubu (country) and Jalun (sea).”

Jabalbina Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation administers land on behalf of the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people, the Traditional Owners of the Daintree Lowland Rainforest.

Through the partnership, Rainforest 4 Foundation has purchased 21 at-risk rainforest properties in the past two-and-a-half years.

These properties will all be returned to Jabalbina Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation for management by Traditional Owners and inclusion in the Daintree National Park.

Rainforest 4 Foundation chief executive Richard Christian said the partnership had achieved significant outcomes.

Mr Christian said six blocks had previously been handed over for conservation.