SPONSORED: Coles customers across the Top End are being urged to don some purple this NAIDOC Week as Coles pledges to donate $1 to Indigenous health service Purple House for every customer who walks into the supermarket wearing purple.

From this Sunday until November 22, Coles customers in the NT can help Purple House provide social support, health care and culturally safe dialysis services to 18 remote Indigenous communities just by wearing purple and advising a team member at the checkout.

Customers will also have the option to purchase $2 donation card or round up the cost of their groceries to any amount at the checkout, with all funds going directly to Purple House.

The launch event included a Welcome to Country performed by Larrakia Nation Elder Jeanneen McLennan, a didgeridoo performance by Dale Austin, songs from the Tiwi Strong Women’s Choir, a morning tea inspired by native Australian flavours and special guests Minister for Small Business the Hon Paul Kirby and Coles Group Board Member Abi Cleland.

With Indigenous Australians in remote areas up to 25 times more likely to suffer from kidney disease, Purple House’s mobile dialysis unit – known as the Purple Truck – is an important service for the NT Indigenous community, which requires ongoing funding support.

Purple House CEO Sarah Brown said she was grateful for the support shown by Coles during what has been a particularly tough time for those living in rural and remote communities.

“Many of our services – including our Purple Truck – have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the support we provide to remote communities has never been more important in this time of isolation and mental and emotional strain,” she said.

“We’re excited to see Coles shoppers across the Territory wear purple with pride and raise much-needed funds to help Purple House continue to provide the vital services we’ve been delivering to the community for nearly two decades.”

The Hon Paul Kirby, Minister for Small Business and member for Port Darwin said: “The Territory Labor Government has invested heavily into renal services across the Northern Territory since coming into government in 2016.”

“Purple House undertake some fantastic work in the Northern Territory, and in 2019 we were pleased to support the Purple Truck project which is a self-contained dialysis unit on wheels that has two dialysis chairs and allows patients to receive treatment on country,” Mr Kirby said.

Coles NT Regional Manager Daniel Clegg said Coles was proud to partner with Purple House and provide customers with an easy way to support such a vital cause.

“We’ve made it as easy as possible for the community to help support the vital services Purple House provides to 500 Indigenous Australians across the Northern Territory,” he said.

“Coles is committed to providing more opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island peoples, organisations, communities and customers to engage with our business, and we are incredibly proud to support a vital Indigenous organisation like Purple House, especially during NAIDOC Week.

“Customers also have the option to purchase a $2 donation card, participate in fundraising events at their local store, or round up the cost of their groceries to any amount at the checkout, with all proceeds going directly to Purple House.”

Coles is recognised as the largest private sector employer of Indigenous Australians — with more than 4,700 team members employed across Australia and engagements with more than 130 Indigenous suppliers since the inception of the Coles Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander plan.