Curtin Uni offers unique course for those keen on business

Curtin University in Western Australia is offering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students a stepping-stone to a business career.

A new Indigenous Pre-Business Enabling Course will start from next year.

Applications for the one-year course, run through Curtin’s Centre for Aboriginal Studies with the Faculty of Business and Law, are open now.

The Centre for Aboriginal Studies director Professor Marion Kickett said the course was designed as an alternative pathway into undergraduate courses in the Curtin Business School.

“This new course will offer students the confidence and abilities needed to negotiate critical business environments that affect everyone’s lives, as well as providing key academic skills to help them pursue higher education,” Professor Kickett said.

“The course is unique as it has been developed and supported by both Indigenous and non-Indigenous academics, who are committed to and passionate about providing opportunities for Indigenous students to advance their future careers in business.”

Workshops outlining more information about the new course will be available online and in person at Curtin’s Centre for Aboriginal Studies, on November 13 and 15, and January 16 and 21.

For more information or to apply, visit http://karda.curtin.edu.au/