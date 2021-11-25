Cricket Australia has revealed the new Indigenous kits to be worn by both the men and women’s Australian teams in the home one-day internationals (ODIs).

The design is a collaboration between Aunty Fiona Clarke, Courtney Hagen and ASICS.

Proud Kirrae Whurrong woman, Aunty Fiona Clarke, is a descendent of legendary cricketer ‘Mosquito’ Couzens (known as Grongarrong).

He was one of the Aboriginal players who toured England in 1868 as part of the first sporting team from Australia to play abroad.

Aunty Fiona Clarke’s Walkabout Wickets artwork features prominently in the design of the new ODI kit.

The story behind the Indigenous kit our Aussies will wear this summer! 🖤💛❤️ Our Aussie men will wear this special design in their ODI series’ against New Zealand and Pakistan, while @AusWomenCricket will pull it on for the ODI’s against England in their upcoming Ashes series. pic.twitter.com/b7QmDkmdwH — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 23, 2021

Indigenous women in cricket are leading the way, with the Australia’s women’s side being the first to wear an Indigenous designed shirt in a match against England in 2019.

There has only been two Indigenous women and four Indigenous men and to have played Test cricket for Australia since the first Test in 1877.

Cricket Australia are continuously trying to put Indigenous Culture at the forefront, just recently finishing their WBBL First Nations rounds.

As one of five Indigenous women playing in the WBBL, Ella Hayward spoke to the National Indigenous Times saying she is “happy with where Cricket is at” with embracing Indigenous culture “but obviously there can be improvements”.

“I think where we’re at right now is really good to have that first nations round dedicated to indigenous culture,” she said.

“Every team wearing Indigenous Jersey’s, having the Welcome to Countries, smoking ceremonies.

“They’re super important and I think Cricket has done a pretty good job there and the entire WBBL competition. Obviously there can always be further improvements made and I know that we’re working really hard to do that.”

The mens Big Bash League’s First Nations round will be held from January 8-14.

By Teisha Cloos