Course takes Noongar culture to the world

The Noongar language and culture of south-west Western Australia is being taken to the world via an online learning course.

The free Massive Open Online Course, titled Noongar Language and Culture, is being run through Curtin University’s Centre for Aboriginal Studies.

Centre director Professor Marion Kickett said the course will take people on a journey through Noongar country where they will hear personal experiences from Noongar guides.

Participants will be introduced to a range of conversational Noongar words and phrases, and be taught the importance of country to the Noongar people, key events in Noongar history, and expressions of Noongar culture through art, music, dance and spiritual beliefs.

The Noongar Language and Culture MOOC begins on May 14 and people can enrol now.

More information: https://www.edx.org/course/noongar-language-and-culture