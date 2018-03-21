Council backs Tennant Creek grog ban

The Central Land Council has backed an extension of emergency alcohol restrictions in outback Tennant Creek where the alleged rape of a two-year-old girl has shocked residents of the Northern Territory town.

The CLC said it was backing Tennant Creek residents and the NT Director General of Licensing in taking the stand.

“We support the decision of the Director-General, Cindy Bravos, to keep the current grog restrictions in place and urge that they remain in place until more permanent restrictions have been implemented,” Central Land Council director David Ross said.

Mr Ross said Ms Bravos and NT Police had been invited to meet with directors of the Tennant Region Aboriginal Corporation.

The alleged rape of the toddler led to emergency measures being introduced in Tennant Creek, including alcohol restrictions.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar earlier this month urged the whole community to work together to manage alcohol in the town, which has a population of 3000.

“This case has highlighted that alcohol can be a contributing factor to horrific crimes and can put our most vulnerable at risk,” she said.

Her call came as Tennant Creek faced spiralling domestic violence and crime rates, chronic overcrowding, a shortage of houses and major alcohol abuse issues.