Could your art illuminate NAIDOC 2018?

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and designers are being invited to share their ideas for new street banners and signs celebrating the world’s oldest living cultures.

The City of Sydney is seeking proposals for an original artwork design that celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and cultures on Gadigal country.

The artwork will be used on street banners across the city centre and NAIDOC Week promotional materials.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the winning design would help promote Sydney’s rich cultural history and inspire a sense of pride and connection to place.

“We are proud to recognise and celebrate the world’s longest living cultures and pay tribute to the first inhabitants and custodians of the region, the Gadigal people,” the Lord Mayor said.

“The city is committed to recognising and elevating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and promoting Aboriginal language in the public domain.”

Applicants are required to submit an outline of their proposal and approach for creating an original artwork, along with a copy of their portfolio.

Expressions of interest close 5pm on Sunday April 8.

For more information about the expression of interest process, see cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/acknowledging-gadigal-country