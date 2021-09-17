The coronial inquest into a Western Australian death in custody resumed in Perth this week.

Noongar-Yamatji woman Ms Wynne died on April 9, 2019 at Royal Perth Hospital from severe brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen, five days after being restrained twice by WA Police officers.

Ms Wynne escaped Joondalup Health Campus, a mental health facility in the days before her death.

The inquest heard that Detective Sergeant Jason Barnes removed an apprehension and return order issued by the facility on March 30, despite knowing Ms Wynne was considered a risk to herself and others.

The Police attempted to complete welfare checks after Ms Wynne escaped, however, couldn’t locate her.

On April 4, Ms Wynne was spotted by officers Constable Daniel Ellis and Constable Fitzpatrick walking at 5:48am in East Victoria Park.

The officers, who were not aware of her identity, stopped her.

“We pulled our vehicle to the side of the road. I saw the person’s head move and they immediately ran,” Constable Ellis told the inquest.

Just after 6:00am officers arrived at the home of Ms Wynne’s mother.

When Constable Ellis told the inquest there were “four to five police inside” when they arrived.

The inquest heard that Ms Wynne refused to provide her name and was showing signs of drug use.

“It was quite clear to me that she was drug affected … she certainly wasn’t listening to any [instruction] at that point,” Detective Sergeant Layla Boyd said.

“Not only for their safety but for her safety as well, I have made the decision to place her in handcuffs”.

Lawyers representing the Wynne family questioned the use of restraint, noting the presence of nine officers at the time.

The court heard that Ms Wynne was “crying, upset and yelling for her mum to help her” when she was restrained. She was then taken outside and questioned by police for 10 minutes.

“We asked her to take a seat, which she did … I asked why she ran from police, she replied that she was nervous,” Constable Ellis said.

Shortly after officers left, Ms Wynne suffered a mental health episode, and was an ambulance was called to take her to hospital.

Around 7:30am Ms Wynne escaped from the ambulance and was spotted running between traffic on Albany Highway.

Officers were called and Constable Shaun O’Callaghan arrived at the scene at 7:37am.

“I could see she had some blood running down her arm and a swollen neck. She had a blank look on her face, as if I wasn’t there,” he said.

On Wednesday, the inquest viewed CCTV footage of three officers removing Ms Wynne from the road and bringing her to the ground on a nearby grassed area.

Constable O’Callaghan told the inquest Ms Wynne was resistant and was “trying to get onto the road”.

Officers rolled her onto her stomach and handcuffed her arms behind her back.

The footage saw Constable O’Callaghan with his knee on the back of her legs and his colleague Sergeant Jace Williams’ leg pressed across her shoulder blades.

On Thursday Sergeant Williams told the inquest he kept his knee on her back for up to two minutes. He recalled Ms Wynne holding a cannula needle in her right hand and said he used a “pressure point” technique to force her to release the needle.

The officer told the inquest that when Ms Wynne was lifted from the ground, she showed no signs of life.

“I lifted her head up, then I knew instantly that something was wrong,” he said.

“Her eyes were rolled back, lips were blue, foam around the corners of her mouth.”

She was resuscitated after 10-minutes of CPR by paramedics.

Sergeant Williams told the inquest his actions followed WA Police training, and he didn’t believe his actions contributed to her death.

“Everything I did, I did to try and assist Ms Wynne and try to help her,” he said.

Paramedics at the scene told the inquest they believed the force used to restrain Ms Wynne was “reasonable”.

On Thursday, emergency physician, Professor David Joyce told the inquest that Ms Wynne had suffered a cardiac arrest while affected by methyl-amphetamine and being restrained.

“People who exert themselves to extremes, even in the absence of restraint, and are under the influence of methyl-amphetamine, may simply fall dead,” Professor Joyce said.

“There are greater risks associated with some positions of restraint … One might expect that those positions would also confer the greatest risk to someone who is methyl-amphetamine-exposed.”

The Professor noted that the levels of methyl-amphetamine in Ms Wynne’s system were low and couldn’t determine when she began cardiac arrest.

At 7:42am Ms Wynne was placed in an ambulance and sent to Royal Perth Hospital.

A CT scan revealed she at suffered a severe hypoxic brain injury and she was placed on life support. She did not regain consciousness and died five days later.

The inquest concluded on Friday.

