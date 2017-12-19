Congress head earns doctorate honours

National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples co-chair Jackie Huggins has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Central Queensland University.

CQU Chancellor John Abbott said Dr Huggins was a good example for university staff, students and guests.

He said her advocacy and contributions in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues demonstrated she was a person CQU was proud to acknowledge.

In addition to the honorary degree, Dr Huggins was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 2001 for her community and advocacy work for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

The National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples is an independent unifying voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in Australia.