Fear, uncertainty, Vulnerability and inhuman restrictions are just a small part of the empty, lifeless feelings filling the air inside Hakea Prison at present.

COVID-19 has seen prisoners isolated and separated in mundane conditions, hot conditions without air conditioning or cell windows that open.

A cell that consists of four walls, a heavy wrought iron door with a small viewing window and a small flap the size of an A4 envelope.

Inside stands a bunk bed, a TV if you can afford to purchase such luxuries and a toilet.

Each cell allows for approximately three big steps in one direction and one in the other.

Majority of the inmates share with several other inmates or at least one.

Prisoners are being locked down or kept inside their cells for prolonged and unhealthy periods of time during the day with the only allowance being a short two-hour window once a day to step outside their cell walls.

All prisoners alike and under the complete and utter ore of our justice system and its mercy.

We are looking at a minority of offenders that suffer mental health issues and often have fragile health problems.

Many of which are alone and afraid, unable to reach out to loved ones, unable to know that someone’s by their side during these uncertain times.

These are men that for whatever reason have committed crimes.

I do not condone crime in anyway but I believe that they’re paying they are dues.

I do believe though, that we as human beings – every race and every nationality – deserve at the very least humanity and basic human rights.

We have an over populated prison system subject to two hours a day for the purpose of exercise and a phone call to loved ones or friends.

Skype calls/video calls have stopped as have physical visits

Confined to cells for the remaining period of a day other then two hours. No natural means of air flows through the room, and the cells are not equipped with aircon, however the prison guard quarters are.

Let’s not forget this is an over populated prison where it would not be possible or reasonable to even suggest that prisoners over a 24 hour period, or over any period at all for that matter, could be constantly supervised.

It would be near on impossible.

If one of the inmates lost their life due to a COVID complications how long before he is found?

How long before an active aid of CPR or other means of lifesaving prevention is acted upon?

Let’s also question the fact that depression has set in there, and the risk of suicide, harm and prisoners fighting other prisoners due to frustration and helplessness is likely to increase drastically.

There is no time limit on someone’s life.

We are talking about human beings here, we’re talking about somebody’s father, somebody’s grandfather, somebody’s brother somebody’s loved one.

Human life doesn’t have an expiration, We are not gods and it’s not our given right to say who lives and who dies.

Let’s take a look at what was presented on media to us.

We have several sober young men doing their time seeking help from the public, from society, from other human beings who will hopefully take notice and help them take a stand and make a change a desperate and risky last attempt for basic human rights and equality.

Now ask yourself what could possibly make seven young men light fires, climb to those heights, risking life itself just to get there, knowing that on the way there or as they reach the top they could potentially be shot down, then knowing the repercussions that would follow, just for the hope that somebody will take note at how desperate these men are.

The seven young men stood afraid alone but strong with more heart than many in our society because they believe in humanity, and its natural desire to be compassionate, to have hope and find good within the world.

What hope do young men have without a voice, belief, and hope?

If we do not stand united and in aid we cannot expect them to follow suit, that is the truth of it.

I wrote the above before the tragedy here where a young man who took his own life during these lockdown periods.

Innocent lives are now being lost as a result of such brutality, isolation and being lost in the system.

Let us be an example, a beacon when they have no hope left.

They are not forgotten; one wrong choice for whatever reason does not define an individual.

We’ve all made decisions we wish we could take back but being imprisoned doesn’t mean that these men should be treated inhumanely.

You want to see change, t to see these men rehabilitated?

Then let’s start with love, compassion and empathy.

Let’s start with making them feel worthy when majority of these offenders found no other purpose in life, or from a juvenile they were treated as though they couldn’t be helped and that they would amount nothing.

Stop treating human beings like animals, like they’re undeserving, and you might just see some actual change

Seven young men sat in solitary confinement as a result of rooftop protest or a cry for help.

Then for a total of 11 days they where kept away from mainstream, for pleading for help when there was no other for seeable option.

Something needs to change and we must all take a stand for basic human rights.

The community as a whole has been afraid of COVID since it first hit and although we have to isolate once we’ve contracted the virus, the majority of us are not alone.

We are still very, very afraid.

Our heart is filled with scared thoughts of the unknown.

Now imagine how they’re feeling.

Take heart, if we with our freedom are afraid, vulnerable and conflicted, imagine how all those inmates are feeling as a result of the same thing that has us all on the edge of our seat and scared.

All the freedom in the world couldn’t stop that, but what freedom gives us is a comfort, an ease of mind knowing that somebody will be there for us if we fall, they don’t have such luxuries.

We read first hand COVID can change its course in a heartbeat.

One minute a person will be fine, the next minute we’re all saying goodbye.

What the justice system is doing to these men will cause them scaring, mental health issues for the remainder of their life.

There are certain things here that can be prevented like deaths in custody, suicide and further mental health problems.

We could even change the whole perspective from a criminals point of view if we just offered them basic human decency.