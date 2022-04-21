Noongar woman Donnell Wallam has been shortlisted for the Australian Diamonds’ 2022 Commonwealth Games squad just five games into her debut Super Netball season.

Wallam became the second Indigenous player in the Super Netball competition in March and now may become the first Indigenous player to represent Australia at the Commonwealth games in more than 20 years.

The 28 year-old will join the ranks of Marcia Ella-Duncan and Sharon Finnan-White, in becoming the only Indigenous players to have represented the Diamonds.

Being named as a member of the 18-player Diamonds squad is a huge feat for Wallam who is now competing for one of the final 12 spots in the team.

Although only being five rounds into her debut Super Netball season, Wallam is ranked second for goals (210) and in the top five for offensive rebounds (10) and super shots (15).

Absolutely proud of our star shooters Donnell Wallam & Gretel Bueta on being selected in the 2022-23 @AussieDiamonds squad 💚💛👏🏽 Such a special moment and a very well deserved honour. pic.twitter.com/o4Tr14VaXm — Queensland Firebirds (@FirebirdsQld) April 21, 2022

Coach Stacey Marinkovich said Wallam was selected for the squad after showing accuracy and strength during her debut season.

“We have selected 18 athletes and will continue to closely monitor performances throughout the Super Netball season, with the potential to add to the squad throughout the year,” she said.

“This squad showcases an incredible breadth of experience and new emerging talent.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham this July.