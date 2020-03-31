If you’re anything like me, you will have various names for your baby. Darling, Sweetheart, Possum, and occasionally a few different ones in the middle of the night after you’ve been woken up several times by the child that wants nothing except for you to pace the room with them…

However, if you’ve been meaning to find other names for the smallest member of your family – you’re in luck. Exceptional artist, Kamsani Bin Salleh, has created his second picture book, What do you call a baby…?.

Descended from the Nimunburr and Yawuru people, Bin Salleh has a Bachelor of Communications and Media Studies from the University of Western Australia and his first children’s book, At the beach I see, was just as bright as this latest one.

In his typical artistic style, Bin Salleh fills the book’s pages with beautifully illustrated animals, including dingoes, echidnas and dugongs.

“What do you call a baby echidna? A puggle,” reads the book.

With colours that seem to bounce off the page, What do you call a baby…? engages children with the words used to describe a range of baby animals.

What do you call a baby…? has inspired us to call our youngest an eaglet (baby eagle), although my partner would prefer we find out what a baby hawk is called.

The book is also thoughtfully built; sturdy and practical, removing the risk of pages being torn out by a curious toddler.

What do you call a baby…? has been described as an entertaining way for children to learn how to describe Australian animals, but it can also be viewed as a way to describe Australian children, with the utmost amount of love.

What do you call a baby…?. is available at all good bookshops and online at https://www.magabala.com/.

By Caris Duncan