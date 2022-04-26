As ANZAC Day spurs the country into adopting a sense of reverence for those who served this country in wars overseas, community leaders say the recognition of First Nations veterans continues to trail behind.

Since 2006 the Coloured Diggers March has closed the main drag of Redfern in Sydney’s inner-city as people gather to celebrate Mob’s contribution to Australian defence forces on April 25.

Pastor Ray Minniecon first organised the march after feeling the respect extended to the majority of those who served in conflicts overseas was not extended to his family members who fought beside them.

“I don’t think they were getting the right services,” he said.

“They just needed the right recognition, respect and honour.”

The ceremonies on Monday saw speeches from Indigenous Navy personnel, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, Federal Sydney MP Tanya Plibersek and NSW State Governor Margaret Beazley bookmark the march from the local community centre to Redfern park.

NSW Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Franklin was also in attendance.

Mr Minniecon said the community had always shown support for the day and the level of guests illustrated a shift in public opinion and acknowledgment.

“Several hundred people turned up there for that first march because it was touching a very very important issue within our community,” he said.

“People wanted to come out and show who their ancestor’s were that fought for this country.

“When we get the Governor and others there to speak about this from their perspective you do realise that change is in the air.”

While the overall mood is one of positivity and support, the wrongdoings of generations passed continue to cut through to remind everyone present exactly why they are there.

The celebration of Indigenous men and women’s contribution to wartime efforts overseas was joined by recounts of frontier wars that First Nations people undertook and endured.

Royal Australian Navy chief petty officer medic and Gubbi Gubbi woman Tina Elliot spoke of her peoples’ seven-year conflict known as the battle of one tree hill and the displacement, marginalisation, forced labour and stripping of culture they felt at Queensland’s Barambah station over a century ago.

Australia’s history of warfare is presented in stark contrast to the trans-Tasman contingency of ANZAC’s.

“It would be unthinkable for that nation to whitewash the Maori warrior out of their (ANZAC) story,” Pastor Minniecon said.

“They also wouldn’t whitewash the frontier wars out of there story either, that’s why they’ve got a treaty.”

Pastor Minniecon agreed the Coloured Diggers March was as much about supporting present and future Mob in Australia’s defence forces.

Current navy personnel Josh and Sage said it meant a great deal to feel included in the day.

“We’ve come a long way from years ago when our elders went through (the defence force),” they said.

“Getting out here on ANZAC day and taking part in the Redfern Community is a big honour.

“It shows we’re still important and we’re still serving and not to forget about us.”

Pastor Minniecon said although the success of the Coloured Diggers March reflect steps being made in the right direction, we still have a long way to go in getting to the right level of recognition.

Since the march’s inception in Sydney similar events have been held in other cities and towns around the country.