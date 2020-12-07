SPONSORED: Shoppers in the Northern Territory have dug deep and shown their support for Purple House, with more than 3,700 locals donning purple during their weekly shop to help raise more than $40,000 over just two weeks.

Locals shopping at stores including Alice Springs, Casuarina and Coolalinga could simply wear a hint of purple at the checkout and Coles would donate $1 to help Purple House provide social support, health care and culturally safe dialysis services to 18 remote Indigenous communities across the Northern Territory.

Coles in Palmerston was the top-fundraising store in the Territory, with the team coordinating in-store raffles, barbeques, and rallying the community to get behind the cause — doubling their initial fundraising target and raising more than $10,000 for the vital cause.

Coles Regional Manager Daniel Clegg said:

“I am incredibly proud of the community who worked hard to make this fundraising appeal such a huge success. Remote organisations often don’t receive the funding they need to continue to operate, so it’s wonderful to be able to support the vital and unique health services that Purple House provides.

“This is only the beginning of our journey with Purple House, and we’re looking forward to exploring opportunities to support them in the future.”

Purple House CEO Sarah Brown AM said:

“The Coles Purple House campaign is a fantastic example of how commercial and non-profit organisations working together makes good business sense, and the importance of investing in the health and wellbeing of our remote communities.

“We are completely delighted at how engaged staff and customers have been about ‘going purple’ and immensely grateful to Daniel Clegg and the NT Coles team for their extraordinary efforts to support our work getting people home on Country.”

