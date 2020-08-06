SPONSORED: Coles and Coles Express continue to be employers of choice across the Kimberley, with recent figures showing a significant rise in Indigenous employment over the past four years.

Since 2016, Coles stores in Broome, Kununurra and Halls Creek have more than doubled the number of Indigenous team members they employ—from 13 to 37—with four of those team members in leadership positions.

Coles Express in Halls Creek has made significant progress in this area, with more than half of the store’s team now made up of Indigenous team members, including the recent appointment of an Indigenous team member to a senior management position.

Coles Express team member Greg Tait, a proud Lunga Kitja and Nyinin Djaru man, was recently promoted to the Assistant Site Manager position at Coles Express Halls Creek—a great accomplishment Tait says he was very proud of.

“I’m incredibly proud to be leading the team here at Coles Halls Creek—a team which is now made up [of] more than 50 per cent Indigenous employees. I’ve worked hard to achieve a leadership position, and Coles has been great at facilitating opportunities for me to further my management skills,” Tait said.

“I see myself as a role model within our local community, and I hope to encourage other people within the community to follow my footsteps.”

“Since I started working at Coles Halls Creek, we have employed four more Indigenous team members which is great to be a part of.”

Coles Express State Manager, Nick Smith, said that he and the Coles team were pleased by the improved Indigenous employment figures in the Kimberley, as this is something the Coles team is incredibly passionate about.

“The team at Coles Express are constantly looking for ways to work with and support the remote and regional communities in which we operate. We are exceptionally proud to be a part of these communities and do our best to consult with them regularly to better improve our stores” Smith said.

“We’re thrilled to have more than 550 Indigenous team members working across the Coles Group in Western Australia, which is a significant increase from where we were just ten years ago.”

Coles is recognised as the largest corporate employer of Indigenous Australians, with a workforce of more than 4,800 Indigenous team members. The company’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement document has recently been released and sets out plans to increase Coles’ Indigenous team member representation to five per cent of the total workforce by 2023.