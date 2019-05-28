Circumspect Barty through to round two

Ash Barty is comfortably through to round two at the French Open after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over American Jessica Pegula.

Barty had a hiccup on clay at the Madrid Open, breaking an 11-match winning streak to go down to second seed Simona Halep.

But she has had a stunning year so far, recently hopping into 8th in the world, after winning the Miami Open and reaching the quarter finals of the Australian Open in January.

An arm injury that kept her out of a Strasberg tournament last week didn’t appear to impact Barty, although she was circumspect about her performance.

“A little bit scratchy, but solid enough when I needed it,” Barty said.

“I think overall, not knowing Jess overly well, I was able to figure it out when I needed to.

“There were moments in the match when it was tighter, but I was able to be really solid again and do the basics well.”

Her next match is against the USA’s Danielle Collins on Wednesday night AEST.