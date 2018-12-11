News Ticker

Children flock to Koorie Klaus in Melbourne

December 11, 2018

Koorie Klaus. Photo by Tiffany Garvie.

Koorie Klaus helped get Melbourne in the festive spirit at the city’s A Very Koorie Krismas celebration.

Children flocked to see Mr Klaus as he arrived in Federation Square for the festivities on December 1.

There were free activities for the family such as weaving workshops, live music, dance from the Indigenous Hip Hop Projects and a gum leaf performance by Uncle Herb Patten.

A special Koorie Krismas Market showcased art, craft and design from the Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

The event was presented by the Koorie Heritage Trust in partnership with Federation Square.

TRA012 TRANBY HOSPITALITY NIT WEB BANNER 685X135 300dpi-1

TRA012 TRANBY HOSPITALITY NIT WEB BANNER 685X135 300dpi-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


NATIONAL INDIGENOUS TIMES 2018

UA-78194910-1