Contemporary Indigenous artist Chern’ee Sutton has designed an Indigenous Military Service Stamp & Coin Set in light of Remembrance Day.

Sutton told the National Indigenous Times that she was very honoured to have created the Indigenous Military Service Coin earlier this year.

“I am as deeply honoured to have designed the Indigenous Military Service Stamp & Coin Set to remember our fallen brothers and sisters that have served in all conflicts for this Remembrance Day.”

The original artwork that adorns the cover and stamp is a piece called “Caina Putut, Ilya, Wartanganha” which means in the Kalkadoon language “Long ago, Today, Tomorrow”.

The piece was created in 2017 at the Defence Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Network (DATSIN) conference.